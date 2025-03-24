BJP's 8-year rule in UP has not met public expectations, law-order extremely poor: Mayawati

Lucknow, Mar 24 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said that the BJP government's eight-year tenure in the state has not fully lived up to public expectations.

She claimed that the law and order particularly had become extremely poor since the BJP came to power in the state in 2017.

Her remarks came on the day Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted his government's achievements.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Mayawati wrote, "Neither Congress, BJP, nor any other party should be allowed to change our country's Constitution for their political gains, especially regarding reservations. BSP is fully prepared to fight against any such attempt if needed." The former UP chief minister added, "The BJP government's eight-year rule in UP has not fully met the expectations of the people." Terming the law and order situation "poor," Mayawati said the lack had caused "significant distress to the public." On social justice, the BSP chief remarked, "Dr BR Ambedkar had complete knowledge of Manusmriti. As his follower and the national president of BSP, I also have complete knowledge of it." She added, "That is precisely why BSP was founded to raise voices against this system and empower the oppressed and distressed. This is well known to everyone." PTI KIS VN VN