BJP's 'achhe din' promise not for Indians: Aaditya on rupee breaching 90-level against USD

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday criticised the Centre after the rupee breached the 90-level against the US dollar, and said the Indian currency was faring far worse against some other currencies in the world.

He also said the BJP's "achhe din" promise was perhaps not meant for Indians.

The rupee breached the 90-a-dollar level for the first time to settle at a fresh all-time low of 90.21 (provisional) on Wednesday, down 25 paise from its previous close, amid sustained foreign fund outflows and higher crude oil prices.

In a post on X, Thackeray said after the rupee breached the Rs 90-mark, there was no word on this from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"In 2014, BJP had promised Achche Din. I guess it was for the others, not Indians," Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, said. PTI PR NP