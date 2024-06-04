BJP'S Ajay Bhatt wins Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar LS seat

Dehradun, Jun 4 (PTI) Union Minister of state for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Uttarakhand, defeating Congress' Prakash Joshi by 3,34,548 votes, the Election Commission said.

Bhatt had won the seat in 2019 for the first time, defeating Congress veteran and former chief minister Harish Rawat by 3,39,096 votes.

He was leading from the seat by the biggest margin in comparison with the rest of the BJP candidates who are also leading in their respective seats. Bhatt is a former president of Uttarakhand BJP and a former leader of opposition in the state assembly.