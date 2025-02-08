BJP's alliance partners JD(U), LJP(RV) lose assembly elections in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday secured a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, marking its return to power in the national capital after 26 years but its alliance partners — Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) — failed to make a mark, losing both seats they contested.

The BJP contested 68 out of 70 seats, leaving Burari for JD(U)'s Shailendra Kumar and Deoli for LJP(RV)'s Deepak Tanwar. Both candidates lost to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rivals.

JD(U)'s Kumar was defeated by AAP's sitting MLA Sanjeev Jha by a margin of 20,601 votes. AAP's Jha received 1,21,181 votes whereas Kumar garnered 1,00,580 votes.

Tanwar lost to AAP's Prem Chauhan by a margin of 36,680. Chauhan bagged 86,889 votes whereas the LJP(RV) candidate got 50,209 votes.

With the BJP winning 48 out of 70 seats, AAP is facing a major setback, securing only 22 seats. The election results signal a political shift in Delhi, ending AAP's 12-year dominance.

The BJP has managed to unseat almost all senior AAP leaders, including party convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and ministers Satyendar Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

This victory marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi after over 26 years, reshaping the political landscape of the national capital. PTI MHS MHS KSS KSS