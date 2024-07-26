New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Friday asserted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance, which included TDP and his party, was held together by a Fevicol-like bond as he rejected the opposition's charge that the budget was aimed at appeasing the two key regional allies of the BJP.

Intervening during the discussion on the budget in the Lok Sabha, Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, targeted the Congress using a 'snakes and ladders' analogy and said the party will fall to zero from 99 after being bitten by a snake -- referring to the grand old party winning 99 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

With members from opposition parties claiming that the budget ignored the interests of other states while focusing on Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, he rejected their charge, asserting that it is a budget for the country and not some state. The budgetary allocations for different sectors, including defence, have risen, he said.

Hitting back at rivals for their suggestion that it was a 'kursi bachao' budget and the government can fall anytime, he said, "Ye pre-poll alliance hai aur ye alliance Fevicol se sata hua hai (This is a pre-poll alliance and it is held together by Fevicol-like bond)... We've seen your character closely and you attack us like a vulture." He brought forth the differences between the TMC and the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections and noted how the national party's former MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury often spoke in the previous Lok Sabha about the state government's neglect of him in discussing development projects related to his constituency.

Singh also took a jibe at the Congress's performance in the Lok Sabha polls, saying, "Ninety-nine is a very dangerous number...in a board game you can get bitten by a snake and come down directly to zero. This is just the beginning. In five years, you'll be bitten by a snake and end up at zero," he said, referring to the game of snakes and ladders.

The Congress had won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha polls but its tally went down to 98 after party leader Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad seat from Kerala while retaining Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh argued that the budget aims to make India self-reliant, but the opposition is more focused on opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi than discussing the budget itself.

"The people of this country have chosen him and given him the mandate for a third term," he told opposition parties, amid constant interruptions from them.

The session was marked by demands for points of order by the opposition, which Jagdambika Pal, who was the presiding officer, dismissed.

Singh highlighted the budget's provision for creating employment for one crore people and accused the opposition of being bowled out by Modi's strategies.

He also made a reference to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's speech in which he criticised the budget. Singh demanded an apology from Banerjee for the alleged mistreatment of women in West Bengal.

When Singh mentioned Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member Choudhary's name, he was asked by Pal to refrain from doing so as the senior leader was no longer a member of the Lower House of Parliament.

Singh claimed that Choudhary had expressed frustration over unmet promises and unheld meetings.

The JD(U) leader criticised opposition leaders for their state-centric views, emphasising the budget's "nationwide vision".

"Modi's government is committed to the development of the entire country, not just Bihar and Andhra Pradesh," he asserted.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda objected to Singh's comments that his party colleague Selja discussed Haryana when the debate was on the budget.

"Haryana is part of India and speaking about it like this... it is both seditious and defamatory," Hooda argued, but Pal dismissed his point of order.

Amid loud protests, Singh clarified his stance, saying all he meant was that this was a discussion on the budget.

Congress MP from Hisar Jai Prakash said the budget was anti-farmer and anti-youth as he called for increased wages under MGNREGA.

DMK MP Durai Vaiko condemned the budget for neglecting Tamil Nadu, attributing it to ideological differences.

"My state has been neglected in the budget. Despite numerous requests, the Centre has adopted a step-motherly attitude towards us...is it because we believe in the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar and not Veer Savarkar and Godse.

"Have we been ignored because we do not believe in politics of hatred or divisive politics? This budget is not for farmers, youth but it is to appease BJP's allies... it is Nitish-Naidu budget," he said. PTI UZM ANB ANB