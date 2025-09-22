BJP's Annamalai meets Dhinakaran to persuade him to return to NDA

Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai called on AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, who had recently walked out of the NDA, in a bid to persuade him to return to the alliance.

Dhinakaran, who has differences with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, since his expulsion from the party, has openly expressed his opposition to Palaniswami heading the alliance in Tamil Nadu.

During his recent interaction with the media, he had said he would rejoin the NDA if somebody else is announced as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election.

Annamalai's meeting with the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader assumed significance as he has been batting for the return of Dhinakaran and another expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.

"I had spoken to Dhinakaran over the phone, and I will meet him in person and urge him to come back to the NDA," Annamalai had said.

He called on Dhinakaran at the latter's residence here on September 21 night.

A senior AIADMK leader said the presence of Panneerselvam and Dhinakaran in the NDA would not augur well for the victory prospects at the hustings. "It is Palaniswami, who is heading the alliance in the state, and he should decide," he said. PTI JSP KH