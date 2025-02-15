BJP's Anurag Thakur demands stringent actions to end drug menace in Himachal

Hamirpur, Feb 15 (PTI) BJP MP Anurag Thakur strict action drug mafia and suggested that the kingpins of drug cartels should be caught and put behind bars to end narcotic smuggling in Himachal Pradesh.

Talking to reporters on Friday, he said that the society, families, government and opposition parties have to unite and mount a major attack against drug abuse.

The state government should form special teams to take action against drug abuse, he said, adding that the central government is also taking strict action in this regard across the country.

“Instead of catching small quantities of drugs, the mastermind behind drug smuggling should be caught. Drug peddlers and smugglers repeatedly come out on bail and the quantity of drugs seized is shown to be less,” he claimed.

There is a need to change the law to end this, he said.

Replying to a question about the opposition raising questions on the report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) presented in the Parliament on the Wakf Amendment Bill, he said, "PM Modi had already made it clear that a JPC should be formed and this issue should be resolved." Why does the opposition not want transparency in the Wakf Board, he asked.

He said that the home minister has clarified in the Lok Sabha that if any political party feels that someone's views have not been included in it, then that too will be included.

The government will work to ensure that people do not misuse the Waqf lands and that they are used properly, Thakur said. PTI COR NB NB