BJP's Aparajita Sarangi to chair joint panel of Parliament on bills to remove PM, CMs

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi was on Wednesday appointed as chairperson of the Joint Committee of Parliament to examine bills to remove the prime minister, chief ministers and Union/state cabinet ministers, if they are arrested or detained for 30 days straight on serious charges.

With key opposition parties announcing a boycott of the committee, the 31-member panel has four members from the opposition ranks, 15 from the BJP, 11 from NDA constituents and one nominated member, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and YSRCP's Niranjan Reddy from the opposition parties have been named as members of the Joint Committee on the bills -- The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and The Government Of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, according to a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement.

Several opposition parties, such as the Congress and Trinamool Congress, have decided not to be part of the parliamentary committee. The BJD and BRS too are not part of the committee.

Almost every NDA constituent party has got representation on the committee.