BJP’s Ashoka says Karnataka govt in 'coma' amid flood crisis

Belagavi (Karnataka), Oct 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of being in “coma” while farmers suffer and people lose their homes in flood-hit districts of the state.

Visiting flood-affected areas in Belagavi, Ashoka told reporters, “The Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in slumber. No ministers are visiting any flood-affected districts. Farmers are suffering, and a few people have also lost their houses, but no measures have been taken by the state government.” The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said he would travel to the flood-affected areas of Vijayapura on Saturday.

Maharashtra’s release of water from its dams has led to flooding in the Bhima and Krishna rivers, affecting the districts of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Yadgir the most. Apart from crop losses, many houses have been damaged, and there have been casualties among humans and livestock.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and reviewed crop damage.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress-led dispensation blames Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for everything.

“For everything, they blame Modi. They blame the central government, but the first action has to be taken by the state government. But the state government is not working. They are fighting for the CM's post. That is the scene of Karnataka state,” he said.

Accusing the ruling party of "focusing more on internal power struggles than governance", Ashoka claimed that a leadership change in Congress was imminent.

“There is a cold war brewing within the Congress. 100 per cent in November, CM will change. I don't know whether it is going to be D K Shivakumar or Home Minister G Parameshwara, or PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi. Anybody can be a lottery CM. Siddaramaiah will go 100 per cent. There is infighting in the Congress party,” he said.

Ashoka further alleged that there was no development happening under the Congress government in Karnataka.