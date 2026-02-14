BJP's attack on Sena (UBT) over Parbhani's Muslim mayor reflects its mental bankruptcy: Saamana

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday said the BJP's attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led party over making Syed Iqbal, a Muslim, the mayor of Parbhani reflects its mental bankruptcy.

In an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, the party said the BJP does not have a problem in actor Salman Khan sitting next to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief but has issues if a Marathi speaking Muslim and "loyalist Shiv Sainik" becomes mayor of Parbhani.

The editorial was referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's interaction here with personalities from different walks of life last week.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Syed Iqbal was recently elected the mayor of Parbhani City Municipal Corporation, making it the first time the party has chosen a Muslim to head any city corporation.

The party also accused the BJP of inciting Hindus. It further said the US has 1 per cent Hindus, the UK has 1.6 per cent, Australia has 3 per cent and Arab nations have 6 per cent, but Hindus are safe there.

However, in India, Hindus, comprising 85 per cent of the population, are still unsafe, the editorial claimed, adding "the real danger to Hindus is from the BJP".

The editorial pointed out that Sikandar Bhakt, one of seven important leaders who formed the BJP, was a Muslim and those making noise against Iqbal's election do not seem to know about it.

It further said Iqbal becoming the mayor of Parbhani was the outcome of his loyalty.

The editorial said 12 BJP corporators in Parbhani are Muslims. In the BJP-controlled Jintur Municipal Council, its deputy president Mehmunissa Pathan is a Muslim woman, it added.

"It is fine when you (BJP) do it, but when others do it, they (BJP) resort to instigating fights between Hindus and Muslims," the editorial added.