BJP's attempt at diverting attention: Gehlot on row over Sonia's remarks on Prez

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) After BJP leaders slammed Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi over her remarks on President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Friday, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the saffron party is making an "issue out of nothing" to divert people's attention.

Soon after the president delivered her address, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen discussing the speech in the Parliament complex.

"The poor lady, the president, was getting very tired by the end.... She could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi was purportedly heard saying in a video clip doing the rounds of social media.

"BJP leaders are unnecessarily making baseless allegations on a personality like Sonia Gandhi. This is highly condemnable," Gehlot said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Sonia Gandhi spoke for the president in a spontaneous manner in the context of the speech read by her for an hour. The whole country knows that Sonia Gandhi always has great respect for persons holding constitutional posts," he added.

"As always, the BJP is making an issue out of a non-issue to divert the attention of the public," the Congress leader said. PTI AG RC