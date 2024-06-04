BJP's Atul Garg leading in Ghaziabad by 1.14 lakh votes

Ghaziabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Atul Garg, who replaced former union minister V K Singh as BJP's Ghaziabad Lok Sabha candidate, was leading by a margin of over 1.14 lakh votes, poll trends from the Election Commission showed Tuesday.

Garg had polled over 3.26 lakh votes as compared to Congress' Dolly Sharma who bagged 2.11 lakh votes and Bahujan Samaj Party's Nand Kishor Pundir who got 38,653 votes till 1.15 pm.

Singh, a former Army chief, had won from Ghaziabad with a margin of over 5 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha polls of 2014 and 2019.

Garg, a sitting MLA in Uttar Pradesh from the Ghaziabad seat, was announced as BJP's Lok Sabha candidate on March 24, within hours of Singh's announcement that he will not contest the parliamentary elections. PTI KIS DV DV