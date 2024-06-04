BJP's Atul Garg wins Ghaziabad LS seat by 3.36 lakh vote margin

Ghaziabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Atul Garg, who replaced former Union minister V K Singh as BJP's Ghaziabad Lok Sabha candidate, on Tuesday won the election with a margin of over 3.36 lakh votes, according to the Election Commission.

Garg polled 8,54,170 (58.09 per cent) votes as compared to nearest rival, Congress' Dolly Sharma who got 5,17,205 (35.17 per cent) votes, showed the EC website figures at 8.45 pm.

The third in the race was Bahujan Samaj Party's Nand Kishor Pundir who secured 79,525 (5.41 per cent) votes, the EC showed.

Besides them, a total of 11 other candidates are in the fray from the western Uttar Pradesh constituency but none could garner even 2,000 votes.

The NOTA (none of the above) option bagged the fourth highest number of votes -- 8,211 (0.56 per cent), according to official figures till 8.45 pm.

Singh, a former Army chief, had won from Ghaziabad by a margin of over 5 lakh votes in both the Lok Sabha polls of 2014 and 2019.

Garg, a sitting MLA in Uttar Pradesh from the Ghaziabad seat, was declared BJP's Lok Sabha candidate on March 24, within hours of Singh's announcement that he would not contest the parliamentary elections.

Known as a BJP bastion, Ghaziabad had a total 29,45,487 voters of whom 14,68,872 cast their votes, which is 49.87 per cent, according to official data, when the seat went to polls on April 26. PTI KIS NB NB