BJP's 'Aurangzeb fan club' barb after opposition's criticism of PM Modi's Maha Kumbh statement

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The BJP Tuesday hit back at the opposition for their protest in the Lok Sabha following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Maha Kumbh, as the ruling party threw the "Aurangzeb fan club" barb at them for not visiting the mega religious congregation.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said these are the same people who could not stop lauding the Mughal emperor's greatness. They could not tolerate Modi's praise of the Maha Kumbh that filled Indians with pride in this historic and unprecedented moment, he added.

Another party spokesperson, Sambit Patra, accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other opposition leaders of being unable to appreciate any development that adds to India's stature and unity in the society.

Be it the G20 event or India's strong economy, these leaders criticised them, the Puri MP said. To make his point, Patra cited Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's swipe at Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma when the team was performing well.

The Congress had distanced itself from her controversial remarks.

Patra said Modi spoke in the House about the grand event of Maha Kumbh and the spirituality of India. Everyone listened to him and praised him, he said.

Trivedi said a few leaders search for the negative in everything, even if it is as grand and historic as the Maha Kumbh. These leaders could never accept the greatness of Indian culture, he said.

Everyone except the "Aurangzeb fan club" visited the mega religious congregation, he claimed.

Those dedicated to eradicating Sanatan Dharma did not find anything good in it, and they had also not visited the Ram temple following its inauguration, the Rajya Sabha member said.

Taking a swipe at opposition leaders, he claimed that they worked to divide the society in the name of region, language and caste but they saw their efforts being washed away in Sangam as crores of devotees took the holy dip.