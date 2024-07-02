BJP's Bahoran Lal Maurya files nomination for UP legislative council bypoll

Lucknow, Jul 2 (PTI) The BJP MLC candidate Bahoran Lal Maurya on Tuesday filed his nomination for the July 12 bypoll to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Maurya filed his nomination in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other senior party leaders.

Maurya was elected to the legislative assembly from the Bhojipura constituency twice -- in 1996 and 2017.

In the 2022 legislative assembly elections, he lost the seat to Shazil Islam of the Samajwadi Party (SP) by a margin of over 9,400 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya on February 20.