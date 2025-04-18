BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar accuses Cong of 'backing' AIMIM protest in T'gana against Waqf Act

Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday accused the Congress of supporting a protest public meeting to be organised here by AIMIM and others against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Addressing reporters here, the BJP leader alleged that the Congress, BRS and AIMIM are working together, pointing to the ruling party and opposition BRS abstaining from the April 23 MLC poll in Hyderabad.

The contest in the MLC poll from Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency is solely between the candidates of BJP and AIMIM, he said.

Kumar also warned that a "Bengal-type situation" could emerge in the state and held the CM Revanth Reddy-led government accountable for any such developments.

"A section is indulging in destruction there (West Bengal) with the help of (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee. Now, it is not under the control of Mamata Banerjee. In Telangana also, they are going to protest with the financial support of the Revanth Reddy government against the waqf (amendment) bill," the union minister said.

The AIMIM and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) are organising a protest public meeting on Saturday evening against the Waqf (Amendment) Act at Darussalam, the AIMIM's headquarters here.

Taking exception to the protests organised by Congress over ED charge-sheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he wondered how it concerns the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI SJR ROH