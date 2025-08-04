BJP's Bengal unit to launch digital drive to purge ghost workers ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) The West Bengal unit of the BJP will soon launch the second phase of the digital audit of its organisational network, aimed at purging "ghost" workers, curbing inflated data, and establishing tighter booth-level control in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

The internal verification drive seeks to conduct a tech-driven reality check of the BJP's booth-to-district organisational pyramid across the state.

Party sources said nearly 1.5 lakh functionaries across the state have already uploaded their photo voter ID cards on a centralised digital platform.

Cross-verification is underway to authenticate whether those holding party posts reside and represent the areas assigned to them.

"This is not about showmanship. We are fixing decades of organisational malpractice. Bengal BJP has a decades-old habit of padding numbers. Factional leaders inflate cadre lists to preserve turf. This must end if we are serious about defeating Mamata Banerjee," a senior BJP leader told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"Also, the practice of inserting fake or inactive workers has to stop," he added.

The party's first phase, already completed, focused on verifying the residential and electoral authenticity of booth and mandal-level office-bearers.

A central link was disseminated across organisational tiers, asking each functionary to upload their voter ID image for verification.

According to BJP leaders, the uploaded data has revealed significant mismatches and fake listings, particularly in booths where the party's presence has traditionally been weak.

The second phase of the drive will commence from August 5 with the launch of a mobile application at a key training camp.

Central observers and state leaders will use the app to conduct real-time, on-site verifications of every booth and mandal-level functionary.

"In remote areas with poor network, designated zones will be created for connectivity so that cadres can reach those spots for digital verification," a state BJP functionary said.

Through the app, a party representative will be able to type in a phone number and instantly retrieve the full profile — name, address, booth number, and designation of any committee member directly from the central server, thereby minimising gaps between digital records and ground reality.

State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, while declining to comment on internal procedures, told PTI, "We conduct both physical and digital verification to verify data coming from the ground level." The digital verification effort is being complemented by a physical audit already underway since June 5.

In this three-tier cascade, central observers have been deployed to verify field reports submitted from booths to mandals to districts, which are often suspected of being "cooked up".

The tech overhaul coincides with a likely major organisational reshuffle to be finalised by central BJP heavyweights Sunil Bansal, Mangal Pandey, and Amit Malviya in consultation with Bhattacharya.

Importantly, the BJP high command is working to delink election management from electoral candidacy.

As part of this policy, sitting MLAs and aspiring candidates are gradually being relieved of key organisational responsibilities.

At the district level, BJP has already replaced several MLAs holding dual responsibilities, such as Partha Sarathi Chatterjee and Biman Ghosh, with full-time organisational workers so that the legislators can focus solely on their constituencies.

The same restructuring is now under active consideration at the state level, especially for the five general secretaries — Agnimitra Paul, Deepak Barman, Jyotirmoy Mahato, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, and Locket Chatterjee.

Both Paul and Barman are sitting MLAs with confirmed 2026 candidacies.

Chatterjee, no longer an MP, is widely tipped to contest an Assembly seat.

Chattopadhyay, who had contested from Suri in 2021, continues his outreach there.

Mahato, a two-time MP from Purulia, is also seen as a probable candidate.

As the BJP ramps up its organisational preparedness, party insiders say the current focus is less on slogans and more on structure.

"In 2021, Mamata Banerjee won the battle of narrative with her 'Bengali pride' pitch. In 2026, we are preparing for a war of organisation-armed not just with slogans, but also spreadsheets," the senior leader quipped.

The outcome of this digital detox, insiders believe, could well determine whether the BJP cements its role as a credible contender for power or remains confined to the opposition benches in the state Assembly. PTI PNT MNB