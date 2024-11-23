BJP's Bhargava wins Budhni bypoll; ruling party retains Shivraj Singh Chouhan's home turf

Bhopal, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava won the Budhni bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Bhargava, a former Lok Sabha MP, defeated the Congress' Rajkumar Patel by a margin of 13,901 votes.

The Budhni bypoll on November 13 was necessitated following the resignation of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was elected from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat and then became Union minister.

Chouhan had won from Budhni in the 2023 assembly polls by a margin of 1.04 lakh votes. He had also won the seat in 1990, 2006, 2008, 2013 and 2018.

Patel had won from Budhni in 1993. PTI ADU MAS NSK BNM