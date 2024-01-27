BJP's Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde blames Cong for 'break up' of Nitish with INDIA bloc

Patna, Jan 27 (PTI) Amid indications of an upheaval in Bihar that may bring the BJP back to power, its state in-charge Vinod Tawde on Saturday blamed the Congress for the imminent "break up" of Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, with the opposition India bloc.

Tawde, who is here to attend a party meeting scheduled later in the day, however, kept cards close to his chest when asked if the BJP will help Kumar form a new government.

"A meeting of our MPs and state legislators is scheduled to discuss about the Lok Sabha polls", asserted the BJP leader.

He, however, said, "We wonder if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has become an INDIA alliance todo (break up) Yatra. It has caused Mamata Banerjee to break up. Now the same is being done to Nitish".

He, however, declined to take further queries on the political situation in Bihar.