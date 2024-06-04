BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi leading in Assam's Guwahati

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading over her nearest Congress rival Mira Borthakur Goswami in the prestigious Guwahati parliamentary constituency by over 59,000 votes, election officials said.

Medhi has so far polled 1,73,622 votes while her opponent has secured 113662 votes.

The BJP replaced its sitting MP Queen Ojha with Medhi who is the state party vice-president.

Guwahati, considered as the gateway to the North East and South East Asia, is the only constituency where two women have been engaged in a direct contest for the second consecutive term. PTI DG NN