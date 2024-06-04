BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi leading in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi is ahead of her nearest Congress rival Mira Borthakur Goswami in the prestigious Guwahati parliamentary constituency by over 1.8 lakh votes, election officials said.

Medhi has so far polled 5,52,892 votes while her nearest opponent has secured 3,70,837.

BJP had replaced its sitting MP Queen Ojha with Medhi, who is the state party vice-president and a former deputy mayor of Guwahati.

Guwahati, considered as the gateway to the North East and South East Asia, is the only constituency where two women have been engaged in a direct contest for the second consecutive term. PTI SSG DG MNB