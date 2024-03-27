BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb files nomination from Tripura West LS seat

Agartala, Mar 27 (PTI) Former Tripura chief minister and BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday filed nomination papers as a party candidate from the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Manik Saha and Haryana CM Nayab Saini, Deb submitted his nomination to the returning officer.

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma were also present on the occasion.

BJP nominee Dipak Majumder also submitted his nomination papers for the by-election to the Ramnagar assembly constituency.

Both BJP candidates filed their papers on the last date for filing nomination.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on Thursday, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30.

Elections to the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat and by-poll to the Ramnagar assembly constituency will be held on April 19.

"It is a historic day for Tripura as three parties- BJP, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and Tipra Motha came together. They joined a rally organised to mark the submission of nomination papers for the ensuing elections. I know many people will be scared of taking on the BJP-led alliance after witnessing the mega rally," Saha said.

While addressing the rally, the Tripura chief minister also said the party is "100 per cent sure of winning two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura and one assembly constituency with a huge margin".

"Under the leadership of Manik Saha, the BJP will win both Lok Sabha constituencies and gift two seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Saini said.

He urged people to make sure that the BJP can cross the 400-seat mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Debbarma, who joined the rally along with his leaders and supporters, asserted that the prime minister's victory in the parliamentary elections is "inevitable".

"I am not a BJP leader but I am sure Modi ji is returning (to power). Besides, Biplab Kumar Deb and Kriti Singh Debbarma, who is contesting from Tripura East Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket will also emerge victorious in the elections. I appeal to the people to take the right path for the development of the state," he added. PTI PS BDC