BJP’s Biplab Kumar Deb wins Tripura West LS seat by over 6 lakh votes

Agartala, Jun 4 (PTI) Former Tripura chief minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday won the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, defeating his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress by over six lakh votes.

Deb, a Rajya Sabha MP, polled 8,81,341 votes as against 2,69,763 by Saha.

BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarman, sister of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma, bagged the other parliamentary seat in the state -Tripura East.

She defeated her nearest rival Rajendra Reang of the CPI(M) by 4,86,819 votes, according to the Election Commission's website.

She bagged 7,77,447 votes as against 2,90,628 by Reang. PTI PS BDC