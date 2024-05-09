BJP's Bittu to travel in grandfather's car to file nomination papers on May 10

Ludhiana, May 9 (PTI) When BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu goes to file his nomination papers from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat on Friday, he will travel in an old Ambassador car which belonged to his late grandfather and former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

Beant Singh was killed in a bomb blast outside the Punjab and Haryana secretariat in Chandigarh in August 1995.

Bittu on Thursday said he will file his nomination papers along with senior BJP leader and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani in Ambassador of his grandfather.

Bittu said that he and his family have emotional bonding with the car in which his grandfather, being Punjab Congress president, travelled lakhs of kilometers around the state during days of militancy.

"I have the legacy of the great political personality of his times," he added with pride.

He said whenever they need the blessing of his grandfather Beant Singh, they use this car.

"I will feel the presence of my grandfather, while filing nomination papers," he said.

Bittu will also pay at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib and Durga Mata Mandir before reaching deputy Commissioner office of Ludhiana.

Bittu, a three-time MP, quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March.

The Ludhiana constituency is considered the Congress bastion. In 2009, Congress nominee Manish Tewari won this seat.

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Bittu won the constituency consecutively.

Bittu was also the Congress MP from the Anandpur Sahib seat in 2009. PTI COR CHS VN VN