BJP's C P Joshi writes to LS speaker, seeks cancellation of Rahul's passport over remarks in US

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) BJP MP C P Joshi has written to the Lok Sabha speaker requesting the cancellation of the passport of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during his recent visit to the US, saying that they "constitute anti-national activities".

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Chittorgarh MP accused Gandhi of "misusing" his position and said that he should resign as the leader of the opposition.

Gandhi went on a four-day unofficial trip to the US earlier this month. During his visit, the Congress leader interacted with university students and members of the Indian diaspora.

The BJP and its key ally TDP had hit out at Gandhi over his remarks in the US on unemployment in India and the RSS, accusing the Congress leader of "promoting" China and "undermining" his country abroad and calling him a "black spot" in Indian democracy.

"Rahul Gandhi's comments are not just political, they constitute anti-national activities that raise concerns about his conduct. His remarks could undermine both national stability and international relations as he is misusing his position," Joshi said in his letter.

He said statements that damage the country's image cannot be justified in the name of freedom of expression and sought the cancellation of Gandhi's passport.

"Consequently, it is essential for Rahul Gandhi to resign from his significant role as leader of the opposition," Joshi said.

Rajasthan BJP general secretary and MLA Jitendra Gothwal backed Joshi's demand, suggesting that alongside cancelling Gandhi's passport, his membership of Parliament should also be revoked.

Gandhi has attempted to tarnish India's reputation internationally, Gothwal alleged.