BJP's central govt unable to handle law and order in Delhi: AAP

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over the recent gang-related activities and shootings in different parts of the national capital, alleging that law and order was deteriorating in the city.

The BJP's central government has been unable to handle law and order in Delhi, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, claiming there are many active gangs in the city that are targeting the city's residents.

Bharadwaj demanded the BJP to present a report card of the steps taken by its government at the Centre in last 10 years to improve law and order in Delhi.

"If the BJP's Centre is not capable of handling law and order of Delhi city, how will it secure borders of the country," Bharadwaj questioned.

The AAP leader referring to killing of seven including migrant labourers in Kashmir on Sunday, alleged that the Centre has been unable to handle the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The BJP-led Centre has completely failed and exposed. Leave Kashmir, they have not been able to handle law and order in Delhi even," he charged.

He also raised the issue of traffic jams in Delhi, claiming the Centre has done nothing to provide relief to the motorists and commuters in the city.