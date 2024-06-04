BJP's Chandoliya defeats Congress' Udit Raj by 2.90 lakh votes, highest victory margin in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP's poll debutant Yogendra Chandoliya trounced the Congress' Udit Raj by 2.90 lakh votes in the North West Delhi seat to record the highest margin of victory among all the winning candidates in the national capital in the Lok Sabha elections.

Chandoliya's victory margin was recorded at 2,90,849 lakh votes.

The BJP, which won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, completed its third consecutive sweep in the national capital.

In the 2024 elections, the Congress fielded candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and AAP in four as part of a seat-sharing arrangement between the two INDIA bloc constituents. PTI SLB SZM