BJP's Chennai rally echoes with 'Our family is Modi's family' slogan

Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) The BJP's public meeting on Monday here, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reverberated with the slogan 'Namadu Kudumbam, Modi Kudumbam' (Our family is Modi's family), as saffron party members chanted it in response to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's taunt at the PM yesterday.

"We belong to the Modi family," BJP leader and Union Minister L Murugan said. As he chanted the slogan, party workers repeated it.

Murugan also praised Prime Minister Modi for taking the message of Tamil language's greatness -- that it is one of the oldest languages in the world -- to all parts of the globe.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said PM Modi is on a visit to Chennai to meet his "family members". Annamalai said all the 142 crore people of the country belong to the Modi family.

Citing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's jibe at an INDIA bloc rally yesterday that PM Modi does not have a family, Annamalai asked, "if that is so, who are we? Do not we belong to the Modi family? Further he asserted, "Modiyin Kudumbam Naam (we are Modi's family)." Taking a swipe at INDIA alliance constituents, Annamalai said that for them, "only the DMK and RJD families -- the 'Gopalapuram family' and 'Lalu Prasad's family' -- are visible, and not Modi, who has dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the people and lived like a 'yogi'".

He reiterated, "The 142 crore people are Modi's family and we stand by him (the Prime Minister) as his family members," and added that it was time to drive out leaders practising "family politics".

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls has given an opportunity to the people to achieve this by voting for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. "We have a duty to send 39 MPs from the state to Parliament," he said.

Murugan and Annamalai addressed the public meeting ahead of Modi's address. PTI VGN ANE