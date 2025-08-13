BJP's claim HP government not cooperating with Centre on railway projects baseless: Mukesh Agnihotri

Shimla, Aug 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said the BJP's claim that the state government was not cooperating with the Centre on railway line construction was baseless, as he gave a rundown on the progress in several projects underway in the state.

"The state government's viewpoint is clear. We are rising above political differences and working with the central government for the development of the state, as the railway projects are extremely important for the economic, social, and tourism development of Himachal," Agnihotri said "These will not only help in connecting the remote areas of the state with other parts of the country but are also important from the national security and strategic point of view," he added.

The Congress leader said the state government has given priority to the timely completion of the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri, Chandigarh-Baddi, and Nangal-Talwara rail lines.

So far, he said, the state has contributed Rs 847 crore as its share for the construction of the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri rail line, and the work on it is expected to be completed up to Bilaspur by December 31, 2027.

He said there was a delay in the project, so its cost, as reported by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, has increased by 6.45 times to Rs 6,753.42 crore.

Now the state's share has increased to Rs 2,583.01 crore, which includes land acquisition cost of Rs 1,210.42 crore. Thus, the state has to spend 38.84 percent of the total project cost, Agnihotri said.

The work on the Chandigarh-Baddi Rail Line, declared as a special railway project by the Centre, is underway, he said. The 30.28-km line is being built for Rs 1,540.113 crore.

In this line, the state's share is Rs 363.50 crore, of which Rs 223.75 crore has been given to Northern Railway, he said.

The project has a deadline of April 30, 2026.

Agnihotri said that most of the Nangal-Talwara railway line is ready and has been opened for traffic from Nangal to Daulatpur Chowk.

The entire cost of the 122.57-km project is being borne by the Centre.

The line spans 60.03 km in Himachal Pradesh and 62.24 km in Punjab.

A total of 59.325 km of work on this project has been completed.