BJP's claim of forming govt in Himachal on June 4 fallen flat: CM Sukhu

Shimla, June 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that the claims of the BJP that it will form government in Himachal Pradesh on June 4 has fallen flat and the people have rejected the politics of horse-trading.

The BJP has won all the four Lok Sabha seats in the state while the Congress has won four out of the six assembly bypolls.

Talking to media persons here after declaration of Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypoll results, Sukhu said, "Now the BJP should be asked how it will form the government in Himachal Pradesh as BJP's 'Operation Lotus' has failed." Reacting to the defeat of all the Congress candidates in the parliamentary elections, the chief minister said the party will review the shortcomings and will make improvements in the coming time.

"The Lok Sabha elections and the Vidhan Sabha elections were fought on different issues. Despite this, the Congress has given a tough fight to the BJP and the vote percentage of the Congress has increased by 14 per cent this time as compared to 2019," Sukhu claimed.

He said in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress secured 27.53 per cent votes which has increased to 41.67 per cent this time. Similarly, the BJP got 69.71 per cent votes in 2019 which has decreased to 56.44 this time around.

He further said the people of the state have approved the 14-month tenure of the state government and have appreciated its policies. The Congress will also win the three seats vacated after the resignation of three independent MLAs.

A grand celebration was organised at the CM residence at Oakover in Shimla.