BJP's clan will disintegrate after June 4: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Balrampur (UP), May 18 (PTI) Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for terming the INDIA bloc as the 'Bhanumati's clan', SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday claimed that the BJP's clan will disintegrate after June 4. On Friday, the prime minister addressed an election rally in Fatehpur and said, "Currently, four phases of elections have been held in the country. But, the common man has defeated the INDI Alliance in these phases only. Bhanumati's clan is falling apart, it has surrendered." "No one wants to work hard in the remaining elections. The workers of INDI Alliance were already disappointed, (and) now they have stopped leaving their homes," he added. Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Akhilesh Yadav, during an election rally in Balrampur on Saturday said, "After the four phases of elections, the BJP has already lost on all four fronts." "BJP's chariot is not stuck, it has collapsed," Yadav said. "The clan which the BJP has created by threatening and luring people will disintegrate, because after June 4, the BJP's government will leave the Centre," he added. Yadav, who was campaigning for the party candidate, Ram Shiromani Verma from the Shravasti Lok Sabha seat said, "People have now understood the mathematics behind '400–paar' that BJP will only win the seats remaining which would be less than 140." He further alleged that the BJP had waived off the loans worth Rs 25 lakh crore of the big industrialists in the country in the last 10 years but did not waive off the loans of farmers and the poor. "This government is not the government of the poor and the farmers, but that of the industrialists," he said. He said, "The BJP government is a government, which leaks the (examination question) papers. During its tenure, examination papers are being leaked continuously and they are playing with the future of the youth." "Instead of bulldozing the houses of the people who leak the paper, the houses of the poor are being bulldozed," he said. The sixth phase of the general elections will cover 14 seats across UP – Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phoolpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shravasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj (SC), Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr and Bhadohi. The voting will be held on May 25.