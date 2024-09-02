BJP's 'conspiracy' to put our leaders in jail getting exposed: AAP after SC grants bail to Nair

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) AAP on Monday said the BJP's "conspiracy" to target its leaders is "getting exposed" and asserted "truth can be troubled but not defeated" after the Supreme Court granted bail to the party's former communication in-charge Vijay Nair in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Relying on the legal principle of "bail is rule and jail is exception" cited by a coordinate bench, the top court said pre-trial incarceration cannot be a punishment.

The party claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon emerge "victorious".

Reacting to Nair getting bail by the Supreme Court, senior party leader Manish Sisodia said in a post on X in Hindi, “Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs). Another bubble of BJP's fabricated liquor scam story burst today. Vijay Nair was kept in jail for 23 months without any proof or any recovery. The only aim was -- if we cannot stop Arvind Kejriwal in elections, we should stop him and his entire team. Get him arrested by ED-CBI and keep him in jail.

"It may take time but in the end, truth always wins.” Sisodia was granted bail on August 9 by the top court, which also extended the same relief to Kavitha on August 27. However, Kejriwal is yet to get relief in the corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Delhi minister Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi, "Satyamev Jayate! The BJP central government conspired against the Aam Aadmi Party and put many party leaders in jail. But after Manish Sisodia and Vijay Nair got bail, it is proved that truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated." Echoing similar views, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said the BJP's "fabricated liquor scam has been exposed".

"Vijay Nair was kept in jail for 23 months without any evidence, why? Just to stop Kejriwal? Truth always prevails,” he added.

Senior AAP leader and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Supreme Court granting bail to Sisodia, Kavitha and now Nair is a "big achievement for the whole country" and a "huge defeat" for the central government and its investigative agencies like the ED and CBI, which are now "constantly getting exposed" before the Supreme Court and the whole country.

Senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah said on X the BJP's conspiracy to "finish off" all AAP leaders by implicating them in "false cases" is getting "exposed" every day.

"First Manish Sisodia ji and now Vijay Nair have also got bail. The Supreme Court has commented on the undue delay in the beginning of the trial and the right to freedom under Article 21,” Shah added. PTI SLB SLB MNK MNK