BJP's 'conspiracy' to use people against their own community: Akhilesh on film title controversy

Lucknow, Feb 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the BJP misuses a few individuals from a community against the same community.

He further claimed that when the controversy escalates, it "stages a drama of fake action for show".

His remarks apparently referred to the controversy surrounding a film titled 'Ghooskhor Pandat' slated for release on an OTT platform, though Yadav refrained from naming the film, calling its title "extremely demeaning".

The film's announcement earlier this week sparked a controversy, with politicians and social media users calling its title casteist. Its director Neeraj Pandey and lead star Manoj Bajpayee issued a clarification, saying the intention was not to cause hurt.

The Centre on Friday asked OTT platform Netflix to remove the teaser and other promotional contents of the film from social media. Further, acting on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against Pandey on Friday.

Taking to X, Yadav said, "The BJP has always conspired to misuse some people from a community against that very community. In this way, it targets, identifies and singles out a particular community to 'insult and accuse' it." He alleged that the BJP sometimes does this through statements, sometimes by issuing notices after meetings, and at other times, by investing money to create advertisements, publicity material or films. "And when the controversy escalates, it changes colours like a chameleon, sheds crocodile tears and stages a drama of fake action for show. The truth is that it is inwardly very happy to see the targeted community being insulted and oppressed," he said.

Explaining why he did not mention the name of the film, the former chief minister said, "It is not possible to mention the name of the current film issue because the title of the film is not just objectionable but extremely demeaning. Writing the name of that film would further fulfil the BJP's objective of showing contempt for that community." Yadav said such a film should not be released even after a change of name.

"Only when the producers suffer financial losses will such films stop being made, because those who run the BJP's agenda for money are, like BJP leaders, loyal to nothing but money," he said.

He asserted that the issue was not about curbing creative freedom. "This is not about the violation of 'creative liberty' or 'freedom of expression'. It is about 'creative understanding' or 'creative prudence'. How can a film driven by prejudice, which deliberately hurts the sentiments of one side under a well-thought-out conspiracy, be called entertainment?" Yadav asked.

He added that if the objective is not entertainment, then the "agenda behind defaming a particular community must also be exposed".

"It should be revealed who is behind it and why someone is investing their money and mind in such anti-social unity, destructive activities," he said.

Yadav further said, "If 'creative freedom' deliberately undermines the dignity and honour of others, then imposing a complete ban on such prejudiced creativity cannot be called an attack on creativity. Freedom of expression is acceptable only as long as it does not harm the dignity and reputation of others." He said cinema is considered a mirror of society, but added that the mirror should not be dirty or tainted.

Meanwhile, Hazratganj police station in Lucknow registered an FIR against the director of the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' and members of his team on charges of insulting a particular community (Brahmins) and promoting enmity.

Earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati had also condemned the alleged insult of the Brahmin community in the film and demanded that the Centre immediately impose a ban on the caste-based film.