BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan elected as MLC

Lucknow (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Bhartiya Janata Party leader Dara Singh Chauhan was elected a Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday.

In a post on X state the state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary wrote, "Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, minister of state Daya Shankar Singh and party officials at Vidhan Bhavan today congratulated BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by-election Shri Dara Singh Chauhan for unopposed victory." Chauhan joined BJP after leaving Samajwadi Party after the 2022 assembly elections. He was defeated by SP candidate Sudhakar Singh in the Ghosi bypoll assembly election September last year.

Chauhan was a minister in the previous BJP government in the state and had joined the SP before the 2022 assembly elections.