BJP's Delhi Assembly poll office inaugurated; party gives 'will bring change' slogan

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The election office of the BJP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls was inaugurated at the Pant Marg headquarters of the party's state unit on Saturday in the presence of its senior leaders.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva performed a 'havan' along with his wife with the party's state election in-charge Baijayant Panda, election coordination committee chairman and Union minister Harsh Malhotra, MPs, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, Yogendra Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal and others in attendance.

Elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due to be held in February next year. The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, is making all-out efforts to end the dominance of the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal.

Panda and other leaders also flagged off a fleet of vans that will tour across Delhi to gather feedback from the public for the party manifesto for the Assembly polls.

The slogan 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge' (will not tolerate now, will bring change) as a theme for the feedback exercise for the manifesto, was given by Panda on the occasion.

BJP leaders, speaking on the occasion, said the people of Delhi have had enough and now they want to remove AAP from power to get relief from dirty water supply, damaged roads, expensive electricity and high levels of pollution.

In a caustic comment over the BJP's slogan, AAP supremo Kejriwal claimed the "will bring change" motto of the opposition party reflected that it intends to stop all the works done by his party's government in Delhi.

In a post on X, he said "They have today officially announced that they will change everything. It means, the 24-hour electricity supply will stop and there will be long power cuts with bills of thousands of rupees, free bus travel for women will end, all schools will be ruined, Mohalla Clinics will be shut and free medicines and treatment will stop." He asked people to vote carefully since the BJP has made its intentions clear now. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD