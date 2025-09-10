BJP's Delhi win due to workers' dedication, PM Modi's vision: CM Gupta at book launch

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls was the outcome of the hard work of party workers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said at the release of a book on Wednesday.

Gupta, releasing the book titled 'BJP Delhi Win – Modi's Guarantee', penned by Delhi unit Mahila Morcha chief Richa Pandey, warned workers to keep their guards up, as their political adversaries were indifferent to ethics or decorum.

The book captures the journey of the BJP's victory in Delhi after 27 years. The party outclassed the AAP, which had been ruling Delhi since 2015, by winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in the February polls.

"This victory does not belong to any one person but to thousands of workers who dedicated their complete devotion and strength, from the smallest tasks to the biggest responsibilities. Even after the defeats of 2015 and 2020, workers did not lose courage," said Gupta, who herself won from the Shalimar Bagh seat after back-to-back defeats in 2015 and 2020.

The call of Prime Minister Modi instilled confidence in the people of Delhi, and this victory has proven that hard work, organisation, and honesty always succeed, she said.

"Today, I am speaking not as a chief minister but as a party worker. This government is the outcome of the dedication of every worker, and the trust of the people in Modi's vision itself is our guarantee. That is the essence of this book," she added.

She said that the goal before the party and its government now was to take Delhi to the heights envisioned by the prime minister.

Several BJP leaders, including national general secretary Tarun Chugh, national secretary Alka Gujjar, state president Virendra Sachdeva, and Delhi government minister Kapil Mishra, were present at the book launch. PTI VIT HIG HIG