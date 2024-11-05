BJP's development agenda outscores Congress' caste-based agenda: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Ahead of bypolls on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the BJP's development agenda outscores the Congress' caste-based agenda.

He said in a short span of 10 months, the BJP government in the state has done "record work" due to which the foundation of the Congress has shaken and the public has expressed faith in his government.

"Our double engine government is rapidly working to bring to ground the issues on which the Congress has been doing politics for years by making agreements related to them," he said.

"The BJP's development agenda outscores the Congress' caste-based agenda. In a short span of 10 months, we have done record work due to which the foundation of the Congress has shaken," Sharma said.

He said even before the Rising Rajasthan investor summit scheduled to take place next month, the state government has signed MoUs for investments worth Rs 18 lakh crore. The government is working with full dedication to bring these MoUs to ground. These investments will play an important role in making Rajasthan a developed state, he said.

In a statement, he said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested more than 190 accused in cases like paper leak. Mafias and scamsters had looted during the Congress rule, he alleged.

"We continuously work for public welfare without any show-off, whereas the Congress worked dishonestly," the chief minister said.

Sharma said the people have understood that the Congress can develop only corruption by nurturing paper leak and various types of mafias, whereas the BJP is necessary for the development of the state.

He said in the byelections, the people will teach a lesson to the Congress party which has deprived these areas of development. PTI AG KSS KSS