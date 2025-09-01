BJP’s ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ rally held to expose 'conspiracy' against Hindu faith: Pralhad Joshi

Dharmasthala (Karnataka), Sep 1 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the BJP organised the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally in this temple town to "unearth the conspiracy of the ultra-left wing" in the Congress government in Karnataka, which he alleged was trying to "defame Hindu centres of faith and their beliefs".

He was speaking on the sidelines of the rally, organised to condemn what the party called a smear campaign against Dharmasthala. The BJP has also demanded an NIA probe into the case.

"Dharmasthala Chalo is to unearth the conspiracy of the ultra-left wing in the Congress government, who are trying to defame all Hindu centres of faith and beliefs in the country. They always target Hindu society, indulge in one-sided vote-bank politics," Joshi claimed.

"To expose all these things, we are here today," he told reporters here.

The union minister described the Dharmasthala case as "100 per cent a conspiracy", pointing out that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar himself had said there was a "conspiracy".

"Based on a complaint by a person whose background is not known, an SIT was constituted to probe the matter. This was done despite the local police suggesting that his background should first be verified. After the SIT was formed, digging began everywhere in Dharmasthala. We had welcomed the SIT to conduct an inquiry, not to carry out excavations across the region," Joshi said.

Rejecting the Congress charge that the BJP was politicising the issue, Joshi countered, "It is you (Congress) who have made it political. We are here to expose you. You did the same on the Waqf issue and the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act)." The controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed that over the past two decades, several bodies—including those of women showing signs of sexual assault—had been buried in Dharmasthala, with allegations pointing to the administrators of the local temple.

The SIT set up by the state government has since carried out searches at multiple sites along the Netravathi River in forested areas of Dharmasthala identified by Chinnaiah. Skeletal remains were recovered at two locations, officials said.