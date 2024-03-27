BJP's Dilip Ghosh apologises for controversial remarks on Mamata; EC slaps show-cause notice

Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh apologised on Wednesday for his contentious remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while the Election Commission issued him a show-cause notice for the comments.

The apology followed hours after the BJP sought clarification from Ghosh, who was captured on video mocking the Trinamool Congress supremo's family background.

Later in the day, the EC issued a show-cause notice, prompted by a complaint from the TMC, asking the Lok Sabha candidate, to respond by March 29.

According to the English translation of Ghosh's remark, as provided by the EC in its notice, he had said: "When Didi goes to Goa, she becomes Goa's daughter, in Tripura, she says I am Tripura's daughter, decide who is your father, this is not right".

The EC deemed the comment offensive, insulting, and prima facie a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the commission's earlier advisory.

The poll authority reminded the Lok Sabha MP of the provision of the MCC which states that criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work.

Earlier in the day, Ghosh expressed regret for his remarks, acknowledging that both his party and the general public had reservations about his choice of words.

"If it is so, I am sorry for that," Ghosh, known for making controversial remarks, said.

Ghosh, a former state BJP president, clarified that he harbours no personal animosity towards the chief minister.

"This is not the first time that a controversy has erupted over my comments since I say it on the face of anyone who does any wrong," he said.

He defended his statements as a response to Banerjee's political rhetoric, which he claimed aimed to "confuse" the public.

Responding to criticism, Ghosh questioned the selective use of the "women card" by the TMC, citing derogatory remarks made by a TMC leader against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and his father.

"Does Suvendu not expect respect because he is a man?" he asked, speaking to reporters in Durgapur.

Ghosh emphasized that respect should not be gender-specific, highlighting the need for parity in political discourse.

The Medinipur MP, who has been fielded from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat this time by the BJP, on Tuesday mocked TMC's slogan of "Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)".

Denouncing the comments, the BJP in a communication to Ghosh said the comment was "unparliamentary" and against the culture of the party.

Party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya emphasised that the BJP does not endorse disrespectful remarks, particularly towards a sitting chief minister, hence the demand for explanation from Ghosh.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury echoed similar sentiments, condemning the use of derogatory language in politics, regardless of party affiliation.

"We condemn whoever does so, whether he is in BJP, TMC or the Congress," he said. PTI AMR PNT NAB SCH PNT NN