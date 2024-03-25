BJP's Dilip Ghosh uses cricket metaphors to target rival TMC nominee Kirti Azad

Kolkata, Mar 25 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday used cricket analogies to target rival Trinamool Congress candidate and former India cricketer Kirti Azad, as he kicked off the election campaign in his new Lok Sabha constituency.

Ghosh, a former West Bengal BJP president, was pitted against Azad, a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team, in Bardhaman-Durgapur seat this time.

"I don't see who is against me. I don't see bowlers; I see balls," Ghosh told reporters.

In the 50-over World Cup tournament in 1983, Azad's bowling helped India win the semi-final match against England.

In a surprising move, the BJP's candidate list released on Sunday saw Dilip Ghosh shift from the Medinipur seat, considered his stronghold, to Bardhaman-Durgapur.

When asked if he was disappointed about leaving Medinipur, Ghosh responded, "Bardhaman-Durgapur is also a familiar field to me. I have walked through every village. However, in case of Medinipur, both pitch and team are known." "Regardless of who the fielders are, I am the batsman and I am ready to show my performance," he added. PTI BSM NN