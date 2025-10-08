BJP's doors closed to NC, never wanted to form government together: J-K LoP

Srinagar, Oct 8 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday said the party never intended to join the National Conference government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after the assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, said the party was content with sitting in the opposition.

He also said the BJP will not ally with the National Conference and its doors were shut to the regional party.

The LoP said Abdullah recently stated that he had two options -- to either form the government on his own or ally with the BJP.

"I do not know what dream he had where the BJP offered to form the government together. If any BJP leader offered him this, he should bring it to the fore, or stop the lies and misleading stories," Sharma said.

He asked Abdullah to either bring the facts about BJP's support to the public domain or apologise.

"You say that you had the opportunity of going with the BJP? No, the doors of the BJP are closed for you. The BJP has no need to form the government with you. If anyone has made an offer to you, confirm it publicly, or else apologise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and say that you lied," Sharma said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while speaking at an event in Achabal area of Anantnag district last week, had said that the National Conference could have joined hands with the BJP like the PDP did in 2015, but he did not, because "I am not ready to make that trade".

Abdullah stated that had he included the BJP in the government, the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir might have been restored sooner. He stressed that he would rather resign than enter into an alliance with the BJP to hasten statehood.

Responding to the remarks, Sharma said that it was Abdullah who was knocking the BJP's doors.

"Will the BJP go to him (Abdullah) to form the government? You knock the BJP's doors. We don't want to say which leaders you met. When your recent offer was rejected, you are now making noise. This is the height of political shamelessness," Sharma said.

The LoP said Abdullahs were habitual liars and accused them of trying to drum up hatred against the BJP and the Centre.

"They have a habit of lying to the people. They want total friendship in Delhi, but try to create an atmosphere against the Centre in Kashmir," Sharma alleged.

Referring to Abdullah's meeting with Union ministers in New Delhi, Sharma said he presents shawls and bouquets to them, has tea and even eats with them, "but in Jammu and Kashmir, he says he will not allow the BJP to form the government here".

"Abdullah is working on a tool kit to promote hatred against the BJP and Central government for political gains in the Budgam bypolls," Sharma added.

On the demand for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, the BJP leader said people do not want a statehood that brings back violence.

"Do you (Abdullah) want statehood for killing civilians? You have not killed militants. Do you want statehood to enforce hartals, and to keep children away from schools? People don't want or demand such a statehood. If he wants such a statehood, then it should not be restored," Sharma said.

The LoP also criticised Abdullah over his "frequent claims" of having no powers.

"They are repeating only one thing -- that they do not have statehood or power. I want to ask the chief minister, what power doesn't he have? Which file has the L-G (lieutenant governor) not approved? Name any, I promise that we will talk to the L-G and get it approved. The L-G has approved 97 files sent to him so far," he claimed.

He asked the chief minister to focus on the responsibilities before him and "stop fooling people".

Sharma also expressed gratitude to the Centre for releasing in advance the 21st instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers of Jammu and Kashmir.

Approximately Rs 171 crore was directly transferred to the bank accounts of around 8.55 lakh eligible farmers of the Union Territory on Tuesday. PTI SSB RUK RUK