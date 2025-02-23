BJP's double engine government is 'double blunder' government: Akhilesh Yadav

Kanpur (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dubbed the BJP's "double engine government" a "double blunder government".

"The double engine government of the BJP is a double blunder government. The government has completely failed in organizing the Maha Kumbh. It has also committed a huge scam in this," Yadav told reporters here.

"People, who claimed to have cleaned Maa Ganga, have siphoned off the entire budget ('Maa Ganga kee saphaai kaa daavaa karane vaale log poora budget saaf kar gaye'). In the name of levelling the potholes on the roads, they kept all the money in their pockets," he said.

Escalating his attack, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the "BJP government is a corrupt and dishonest government".

"I had gone to a temple in Kannauj. After I left, the BJP people washed the temple with Gangajal. Many chief ministers have stayed in the chief minister's residence. They came and went but no one got it washed with Gangajal, but after I left the chief minister's residence, the BJP people got the chief minister's residence washed with Gangajal," he added.

Posing a question to the BJP, Yadav said, "I took a bath in Ganga ji during the Maha Kumbh, the BJP people should tell how and with what will they wash Maa Ganga." Yadav said the Maha Kumbh is a symbol of faith, adding this is an event of the common people.

"The BJP government failed in organising it. There was chaos everywhere. To divert attention from that, the chief minister raised questions on the Urdu language in the (UP Legislative) Assembly. The chief minister does not know anything about the Urdu language," said Yadav.

"They do not know that Urdu is an Indian language, it grew and developed here. If the speaker is smiling instead of stopping the chief minister from saying something about Urdu in the House, then there cannot be a bigger murder of democracy than this. It is the responsibility of the speaker to stop the chief minister if he says something wrong," he added.

Yadav further said Urdu is the language of culture and it teaches a lot.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief claimed that there is a dispute between the central and the state government institutions regarding the quality of water of river Ganga.

"We want the industries and factories of Kanpur to run. The name and reputation that Kanpur once had should be there again. Kanpur used to provide jobs and employment to people. It used to play a major role in the economy of the state," said Yadav.

"Today the BJP government is ignoring Kanpur. This budget has also disappointed the people of Kanpur and the state. The BJP government has neglected Kanpur. Nothing was given to Kanpur," he added.