BJP’s 'double engine' govt dealt several blows to people of Manipur: Kharge

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the government on Monday over the situation in Manipur, saying it has been nine months during which unabated violence has devastated innumerable lives but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not had the time to visit the state.

Kharge also alleged that the BJP's 'double engine' government has dealt several blows to the people of Manipur.

"It has been 9 months since the unabated violence has devastated innumerable lives in Manipur, but PM Modi hasn’t had an hour to visit the state. Why? He last visited Manipur in February 2022, only to campaign for elections, and now has left the people of Manipur to fend for themselves," the Congress chief said on X.

More than 200 people have died since May 4, 2023, and 60,000 people have been displaced, he said.

"Around 50,000 people continue to languish in relief camps in despicable conditions without adequate medical facilities and food. People have already lost everything — their homes, their livelihoods and their belongings. They can’t go anywhere. Their future is bleak," Kharge said.

He said according to some reports, over 80 people have died in camps in Churachandpur alone, due to trauma, malnutrition and illness.

The Imphal camps are no better, he added.

Whatever help is being provided in camps has come from collective efforts of good samaritans, NGOs, and not the state government, he claimed.

Kharge alleged that women and children are suffering because of complete apathy and neglect shown by the BJP.

"Since January 1 itself, 10 people have died in renewed violence. Police trainees of two communities are shooting at each other. 7 have been injured. On January 24, we witnessed, how an armed group coerced MPs/MLAs to attend a meeting at heavily guarded Kangla Fort where Manipur Congress president was brutally assaulted and tortured," Kharge said.

"PM Modi’s assurance to the people of Manipur in August 2023, in Parliament reverberates hollow! There is no normalcy and peace in sight," he said.

The Congress on Sunday said the prime minister continues to maintain a "total silence" on the situation in Manipur, and alleged that he had committed a "horrific injustice" on the people there.

The opposition party's attack had come a day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then over 200 people have been killed in the continuing violence.

While a section of Kukis have demanded a separate administration or separation from the Manipur government, the Meitei groups are against it and warned legislators against any such design and asked them to foil such attempts.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. The rest belong to other communities.