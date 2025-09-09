BJP's double-engine govt ensuring Delhi's farmers, women entrepreneurs benefit from schemes: CM

New Delhi, 9 Sep (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the double-engine government of the BJP is ensuring that Delhi's farmers and women entrepreneurs fully benefit from the schemes of the Modi government.

"The progress of one woman is the progress of an entire family," she said while addressing the 27th Saras Ajeevika Mela, organised at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

The chief minister noted that the variety of exhibition stalls at the fair reflected a remarkable confluence of the artistry, skills, and enterprise of "Lakhpati Didi" and the Saras initiative.

She praised the efforts of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, highlighting that millions of women across the country have been given a golden opportunity to become millionaires.

However, the chief minister expressed regret over the "indifference" of the previous government in Delhi, stating that farmers in the national capital had been deprived of the benefits of central schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the National Horticulture Mission, and the Pradhan Mantri Irrigation Scheme.

She asserted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government of the BJP is ensuring that the benefits of every central scheme reach the farmers and workers of Delhi.