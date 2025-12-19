BJP's 'double-engine' govt has demonstrated what real change means: UP CM

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused previous governments of misusing public funds for personal gain and said the BJP's "double-engine" government redirected that money towards development across Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a function to inaugurate a Rs 138-crore rail overbridge in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said the city eight years ago was "plagued by disease, filth, lawlessness, mafia dominance and power shortages, leaving people yearning for basic development." He said Gorakhpur earlier faced an identity crisis, with residents often viewed with a sense of inferiority outside the state.

"With the speed of a double-engine government, the BJP has demonstrated what real change means," he said, adding that public support helped give the state a new identity and confidence.

The chief minister said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has emerged as a strong nation with a distinct global presence, and that large development projects, road, rail and air connectivity are being implemented with public convenience at the core.

Adityanath highlighted welfare measures, including free ration, healthcare, LPG connections, electricity for all and other benefits for the poor, saying these were delivered without discrimination through collective efforts of the government.

He said Uttar Pradesh no longer faces an identity crisis and is shining with renewed confidence.

Referring to Gorakhpur's transformation, he cited the revival of the fertiliser plant, improved traffic conditions, four-laning of key roads and enhanced connectivity to Lucknow, Varanasi and other cities.

He also said Ramgarh Tal has been developed as a major tourism hub, shedding its earlier image of crime and neglect. The chief minister also noted that eastern Uttar Pradesh now has medical colleges in several districts.

Targeting previous governments, Adityanath alleged mismanagement and corruption, asserting that recovered resources were being invested in roads, medical and engineering colleges and quality institutions.

"The intentions of previous governments were corrupt; they misappropriated public funds and filled their own family's coffers. Now, we have emptied their treasuries and invested that money in the development of the state, so the results are visible."