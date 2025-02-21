BJP's 'double-engine' govt in UP a failure; no engine at all: Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Rae Bareli Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, calling its "double-engine government" in Uttar Pradesh a complete failure and one with "no engine" at all.

Gandhi accused the UP government of failing to address unemployment and inflation and also alleged that the Centre was resorting to privatisation. He emphasised that if the Congress was voted to power in the state, its government would bring in job opportunities as it had in states such as Karnataka and Telangana.

"This is not a 'double-engine' government; rather, it is a government with no engine at all," Gandhi said while interacting with youth in the Lalganj area on the second day of his visit to his parliamentary constituency.

"The public is struggling with serious issues like inflation and unemployment, yet the government has no concrete solutions," he said.

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that unemployment was rising and blamed the BJP government for it. He alleged that demonetisation destroyed small businesses and GST reforms failed to support them.

"The youth studied but they are still unemployed because (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi implemented demonetisation, which killed small businesses. Corruption, Adani, Ambani -- you need to understand the connection.

"If you want jobs, the first step is to revive and protect small businesses. GST needs to be changed. Until banks open their doors to you, employment will not be possible," he said.

Gandhi alleged that privatisation of education and healthcare was on the rise. "Basic services are becoming inaccessible to the common people. Studying in private schools requires lakhs of rupees, but if a degree does not provide employment, it becomes nothing more than a worthless piece of paper. Similarly, getting treatment in private hospitals is becoming increasingly difficult for the common man," he added.

He alleged that economic disparity was increasing and held the government responsible for it. "Ordinary citizens pay GST on necessities but wealthy industrialists do not contribute taxes in the same proportion. This is a clear injustice. Recently, a Rs 10 crore watch was seen at Ambani's wedding. Where is this money coming from?" Gandhi questioned.

Taking a swipe at the governance in BJP-ruled states, he urged the people to compare them with the Congress-ruled states.

"Look at what the Congress government is doing in Karnataka. It pains me to say that UP has the most failed government in the country.

"These people do not know how to work. Inflation and unemployment are the two biggest issues. The so-called 'double-engine' government in Delhi is a government with no engine at all.

"This is a failed government. Remove them and bring Congress to power, and you will see employment opportunities increase, just like in Karnataka and Telangana," the former Congress president said.

Gandhi also accused the government of privatising universities and removing reservation quotas, further limiting opportunities for the marginalised communities.