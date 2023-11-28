BJP's 'double-engine govt' would ensure faster growth of Telangana, says Fadnavis

Hyderabad, Nov 28 (PTI) BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said a "double-engine government" in Telangana would ensure faster development of the state.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally at Palakurthy, he noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up a lot of development programmes in the country.

“Today the country is changing under leadership of Modi ji. Modi ji's engine is taking the country forward. If Telangana engine also joins that then the double-engine will take Telangana forward with speed,” the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said.

Alleging that the 10-year rule of BRS regime in Telangana was marked by corruption, he said the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government was functioning only for one family and “only one family got employment”.

Advertisment

"First it was TRS and now became BRS. I suggest that it should be named as 'FRS'--Family Raj Samithi," he said.

He also accused KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao) of indulging in corruption in Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Calling for a change in Telangana, Fadnavis alleged that the BRS and Congress are 'one', and both want to defeat PM Modi.

Advertisment

He called on the people of Telangana to elect a BJP government in the state and assured that those who engaged in corruption will be put behind bars, if BJP comes to power.

The BJP leader also listed out the projects being implemented by the Centre in Telangana.

Fadnavis also highlighted BJP's promises in its Telangana election manifesto, including making a BC leader the Chief Minister, abolish religion-based reservation, and provision of four gas cylinders free of cost annually to Ujjwala beneficiaries. PTI VVK SJR VVK ROH