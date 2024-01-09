BJP's DT Lepcha files nomination for RS seat from Sikkim

Gangtok, Jan 9 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Dorjee Tshering Lepcha on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Sikkim.

The 66-year-old two-term MLA and former minister submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer on the assembly premises.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and BJP state unit president DR Thapa were present on the occasion.

Tuesday is the last day for filing of nomination papers.

The term of sitting Rajya Sabha MP Hishey Lachungpa will come to an end on February 23.

Polling, if necessary, will take place on January 19.

Lepcha is the joint candidate of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the BJP and is expected to sail through in the event of an election as the ruling coalition enjoys a brute majority of 31 in the 32-member assembly.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) with just one MLA -- former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling -- is unlikely to put up its candidate.

Lachungpa, a two-term Rajya Sabha MP, belonged to the SDF. PTI KDK ACD