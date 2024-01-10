BJP's DT Lepcha set to be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Sikkim

Gangtok: Senior BJP leader DT Lepcha is set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Sikkim, as his nomination papers were found to be in order during scrutiny of documents, officials said here on Wednesday.

The scrutiny of nomination papers was held in the presence of the returning officer, additional returning officer, observer, and other authorized representatives, they said.

Lepcha, a 66-year-old BJP leader, will be the second Rajya Sabha MP representing a national party from the state in 30 years, officials said.

Karma Golden had represented the Indian National Congress from March 30, 1988, to February 24, 1994, they said.

Lepcha will succeed Hishey Lachungpa, whose second term as the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) MP in Rajya Sabha ends on February 23.