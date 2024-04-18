BJP's Eatala Rajender, D K Aruna file nominations for LS polls in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) BJP candidates Eatala Rajender and D K Aruna filed their nominations on Thursday for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, which goes to the polls on May 13.

Polling for Telangana's 17 Lok Sabha is set to take place in a single phase on May 13, with nominations accepted from April 18 to 25. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 26 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, who is also a union minister, attended a rally before Rajender submitted his nomination as the party candidate from Malkajgiri constituency.

Describing Malkajgiri as a 'mini-India' (as people from various states of the country live there), Puri said Rajender is a popular and experienced leader.

Appreciating Rajender's good work as state health minister (in the previous BRS government) during the Covid-19 pandemic, he expressed confidence that Rajender's experience would also be utilised in Delhi after he is elected as a Lok Sabha member.

"He (Rajender) will work not just for Telangana but his contribution would be there in the endeavour of Modi ji for the country's development," Puri said.

Rajender joined the BJP in 2021.

D K Aruna filed her nomination as the BJP candidate from Mahabubnagar parliamentary constituency.

She was accompanied by BJP Rajya Sabha member and BJP parliamentary board member K Laxman.

Stating that several railway projects in Mahabubnagar were completed during Narendra Modi's tenure, Aruna appealed to the voters to elect her to ensure the completion of ongoing railway works and to achieve other development goals. PTI SJR SJR ANE